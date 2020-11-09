Bears RB David Montgomery is in the NFL’s concussion protocol

The Chicago Bears running game may have just gone from terrible to, well, terrible.

Starting running back David Montgomery, who’s done his best to make the most out of a really bad situation this year, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Montgomery suffered the concussion in the second half of Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was replaced in the lineup by Ryan Nall. Veteran running back Lamar Miller remains on the team’s practice squad, and if Montgomery can’t go in Week 10, Miller could get the call.

Montgomery finished Week 9 with 14 carries for 30 yards. He caught three passes for 12 yards, too.

Montgomery’s 2020 campaign isn’t going how Bears fans had hoped; it hasn’t been the kind of breakout year that many were expecting.

Instead, Montgomery’s totaled just 472 yards on 131 carries. His yards per carry has dipped from 3.7 in 2019 to 3.6 this year.

Still, Montgomery remains the Bears’ second-highest graded player on offense this season, per Pro Football Focus, with a 77.4. He trails Allen Robinson’s 80.7.

Montgomery will have an extra day to rest and recover this week. The Bears’ next game comes in Week 10’s Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.