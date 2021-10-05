Bears RB David Montgomery has a knee sprain expected to sideline him 4-5 weeks

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears will be without star running back David Montgomery for awhile. But the good news is it’s not a season-ending knee injury.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Montgomery suffered a knee sprain that’s expected to sideline him for 4-5 weeks. It’s not exactly good news, but it’s not bad news either.

Montgomery suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s win against the Lions, where he was seen writhing in pain on the ground. That’s when everyone feared the worst. So this is really the best-case scenario.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared a similar report, where he said Montgomery could return around the team’s Week 10 bye week.

Montgomery is the fifth-leading rusher through four weeks with 309 yards, which includes a pair of 100-yard games against the Rams and Lions.

There is some encouraging news given the Bears have some depth at running back with Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert, who will both carry the load for the next month without Montgomery.

But make no mistake: Montgomery’s loss is going to hurt, especially given he’s been the team’s best offensive player this season. But things could’ve been much worse considering.

