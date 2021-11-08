Bears RB David Montgomery expected to be activated off IR, play vs. Steelers

It sounds like the Chicago Bears are getting back a key starter ahead of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears are expected to activate running back David Montgomery off injured reserve to play against the Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Earlier this week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he expected Montgomery to return from IR after missing four games with a knee sprain. Rapoport said Montgomery “should be good to go” against the Steelers.

The #Bears are expected to activate RB David Montgomery off Injured Reserve to play tonight, source said. Not a surprise, as coach Matt Nagy said last week there was a good chance. Montgomery suffered the knee injury in Week 4, and should be good to go vs the #Steelers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Rookie Khalil Herbert has filled in as the Bears primary running back in Montgomery’s absence, and he’s been impressive. Herbert has rushed for 70-plus rushing yards in each of the last four games.

This is encouraging news considering Montgomery has been the Bears’ best offensive weapon this season. And with Damien Williams sidelined with a knee injury, the Bears will have the duo of Montgomery and Herbert against the Steelers.

