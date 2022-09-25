Bears RB David Montgomery exits game with ankle/knee injury

The Chicago Bears didn’t have the best luck with injuries heading into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. And it looks like they just lost another key starter.

Running back David Montgomery suffered an ankle/knee injury during the first quarter when he was rolled up from behind. Montgomery walked off the field under his own power, but he was limping as he went into the medical tent.

Montgomery was ruled doubtful to return by the Bears PR department.

Montgomery was replaced by backup Khalil Herbert, who responded with three carries for 30 yards and a touchdown on the same possession.

Receiver Byron Pringle also left Sunday’s game with a calf injury, and he’s also doubtful to return.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire