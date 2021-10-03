Bears RB David Montgomery believed to have avoided major knee injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Bears running back David Montgomery was seen writhing in pain on the ground during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win against the Lions, we expected the worse.

But it sounds like encouraging news for Chicago’s most consistent and productive offensive player after initial tests.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Montgomery is not believed to have suffered a major injury after hyperextending his knee. The Bears will run additional tests to be sure, but it sounds like reassuring news on the Montgomery front.

Montgomery had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury.

Montgomery took to Twitter after the game to share a message: “YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOD !!!” That could indicate he received encouraging news.

List

Studs and duds from Bears' Week 4 win vs. Lions

View 8 items

List

Twitter is confident Bill Lazor is calling plays for Bears, not Matt Nagy

View 33 items

List

Bears vs. Lions recap: Everything we know about Chicago's Week 4 win

View 5 items

Recommended Stories