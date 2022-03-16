Bears RB Darrynton Evans wants former teammate Julio Jones in Chicago

The Bears have plenty of needs to address as NFL’s free agency officially kicks off, and wide receiver is near the top of the list.

When looking at the current free agent market, there aren’t a lot of big-name options left. Allen Robinson tops the list, but he’s not likely to return to Chicago, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is someone the Bears have shown interest in.

But Bears running back Darrynton Evans, who signed with the team on March 11, already has someone in mind: Former Titans teammate Julio Jones.

Jones was released by Tennessee at the start of the new league year, and he’s an intriguing option for receiver-needy teams like the Bears. But is he worth taking flier on?

Would love to see Julio in a Chicago Bears Jersey 🤷🏽‍♂️ could be bias.. bruh STILL HIM ! — Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) March 16, 2022

Jones, 33, was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL dating back to his time with the Falcons. But since being traded to Tennessee, things haven’t exactly panned out. Last season, injuries limited Jones to just 10 games, and he was ineffective when he was on the field.

The Bears are looking for younger players to develop around quarterback Justin Fields, who’s in need of weapons. And Jones’ injury struggles, age and potential contract doesn’t make sense for Chicago.

When looking at how the free agent market is shaking out, the Bears will likely target an affordable option to work alongside Darnell Mooney. But the NFL draft will likely serve as their best option to find a young, inexpensive playmaker to pair with Fields.

