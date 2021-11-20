Bears RB Damien Williams downgraded to doubtful vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears have suffered some big blows on the injury front this week, and it sounds like they’ll be without another player when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to town.

Running back Damien Williams, who has been dealing with a calf injury, has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Williams practiced all week for Chicago and was listed with a knee injury.

Now, it appears that Williams suffered a calf injury during practice, and he won’t be ready to go Sunday.

Luckily for the Bears, they have David Montgomery back and rookie Khalil Herbert as a reserve, so they should be fine at the running back position.

The Bears will be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), who’s been ruled out, as well as wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), who’s officially doubtful. That, as well as outside linebacker Khalil Mack landing on injured reserve with season-ending foot surgery.

There is some encouraging news as safety Eddie Jackson is on track to return as he’s officially questionable and safety Deon Bush is on track to be activated off IR.

