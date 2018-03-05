Bears, Ravens among teams reportedly talking to Landry's agent

At least five teams have talked to the agent for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry about a potential trade, according to an ESPN report Sunday night.

The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens were among those considering making a move for Landry, the report says, though noting that no deal is imminent.

Landry has made it clear he will sign his franchise tag, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Once the signing is complete, Landry can potentially be traded to another team.

The Dolphins reportedly gave Landry and his representatives permission to seek and facilitate a trade earlier this week. Miami used its non-exclusive franchise tag on the 25-year-old, which leads to a salary at approximately $16.2 million for the 2018 season.

Landry has made the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons. He caught a career-best and NFL-leading 112 passes in 2017 for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

Overall, Landry has 400 career receptions, the most in NFL history through four seasons. He also has 4,038 yards and 22 touchdown receptions.

--Field Level Media