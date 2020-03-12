This year’s draft may be a challenge for the Bears.

Chicago sent its first- and third-round picks to the Raiders in the Khalil Mack trade, and its fourth-round pick to the Patriots to move up last year to draft running back David Montgomery. The Bears did get back the Raiders’ second-round pick, but that still leaves Chicago with just two of the top 139 picks in the draft.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, this is just the third time in the Super Bowl era that the Bears have only had two picks in the top 139.

That might be tolerable for a team that was in great shape otherwise, but the Bears aren’t. They’re coming off a disappointing 8-8 season, and they’re near the bottom of the league in available cap space, with only about $16 million to spend. It will not be easy for the Bears to get better this offseason.

Bears in rare territory with lack of high picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk