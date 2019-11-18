Bears and Rams trading mistakes

The Rams have turned the ball over twice on their two possessions.

So far, it’s no harm, no foul.

The Bears are making their own share of mistakes, as these two are locked in a scoreless tie in the first quarter.

Rams running back Todd Gurley fumbled on the first play of the game, and quarterback Jared Goff followed it up by throwing an interception on their seventh snap from scrimmage.

It’s been that kind of year for the Rams, but they’re fortunate that they’re playing another struggling offense.

The Bears went for a fourth-and-9 try from the Rams 31 earlier in the quarter, despite the fact their quarterback is Mitchell Trubisky.

Of course, they did so in part because kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a 48-yarder minutes before, so making him try again from effectively the same spot would have been cruel.