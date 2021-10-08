Bears-Raiders Week 5 final injury report with analysis

Alyssa Barbieri
·4 min read
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, where there was some good news and some bad news on defense.

With Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks nursing injuries, there was concern about their status against the Raiders. While it appears Mack will be good to go, the same can’t be said for Hicks.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice with analysis, as well as game designations.

OLB Khalil Mack (ribs/foot): Questionable

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

While things got a little dicey there for a couple of days, as Mack didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, rest assured Mack will suit up for the second game against his former team, the Raiders. Mack was dealing with a foot and ribs injury, but he was limited on Friday to earn a questionable designation. But considering Mack’s been named a captain for Sunday’s game, it’s safe to say he’s going to play.

DT Akiem Hicks (groin): Doubtful

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears defensive line will be without one of its best players in Hicks, who has been declared doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Hicks suffered a groin injury on the first play of last week’s game against the Lions and didn’t return. Hicks did not practice all week, an indication he won’t be ready for Sunday.

RB David Montgomery (knee): Out

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Montgomery has been the Bears’ best offensive player this season, which is why his absence will be a big blow for this offense. Montgomery suffered a knee sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Lions, which will hold him out 4-5 weeks. Montgomery naturally didn’t practice all week, and he’s been ruled out. Keep an eye out for Chicago to place him on short-term injured reserve.

WR Darnell Mooney (groin): No designation

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Mooney is coming off the best game of his young career, where he logged a career-best 125 receiving yards and finally got a chance to be the deep threat everyone knew he was capable of being. While Mooney was limited with a groin injury on Wednesday and Thursday, he practiced in full on Friday and will play on Sunday.

RB Damien Williams (thigh): No designation

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With David Montgomery sidelined with a knee sprain for the next 4-5 weeks, Williams’ health has been a focus this week after suffering a thigh bruise last Sunday. But Williams practiced in full this entire week, and he’ll be good to go as he assumes Montgomery’s workhorse role with some assistance from rookie Khalil Herbert.

S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring): Questionable

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Gipson has missed the last couple of games with a hamstring injury. But with Gipson being a full participant all week in practice, he appears primed to assume the starting safety role opposite Eddie Jackson. Deon Bush had been filling in during his absence.

QB Andy Dalton (knee): No designation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Dalton has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his knee. He was a full participant in practice all week, and he’ll serve as Justin Fields’ backup now that the rookie has been named the starter moving forward.

LB Christian Jones (back): Questionable

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Jones was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday with what’s listed as a back injury. He’s been dubbed questionable for Sunday’s game. Jones has been a valuable special teams contributor and key reserve at linebacker.

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring): Out

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Iyiegbuniwe has missed practice for the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, and he’ll once again miss Sunday’s game. He’s been a viable special teams contributor and reserve at linebacker.

TE J.P. Holtz (quad): Out

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will be without their best blocking tight ends in Holtz, who’s missed practice this week with a quad injury. Holtz has also been a key special teams contributor.

TE Jesse James (personal): Out

AP Photo/David Banks

While many were hoping they’d see a Justin Fields to Jesse James connection, that won’t be the case as James has been ruled out due to a personal reason. James has missed practice for the last two weeks due to an undisclosed personal reason, only this week it’ll hold him out of the game.

S Deon Bush (shoulder): No designation

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Bush, who’s been battling a shoulder injury, was a full participant in practice all week. Bush had been filling in at safety in place of an injured Tashaun Gipson, who is geared up to return this week.

TE Jesper Hosted (knee): Questionable

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

While Horsted has yet to be involved on offense this season, that should change this week with Jesse James and J.P. Holtz ruled out against the Raiders. Horsted has been a full participant in practice all week with a knee injury, and he’s been ruled questionable.

