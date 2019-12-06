Mitch Trubisky is on fire and single-handedly resurrecting Bears fans' playoff dreams.

And Kyle Long is all bears fans watching Money Mitch rumble to the end zone.

.@Ky1eLong was all of us watching Mitch run in that last TD 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NqKRlZMKdk — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) December 6, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Forget Cam Newton. Forget Tom Brady. Forget Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Trubisky is that dude and he is balling out.

Aikman even called it the "shining moment" of Trubisky's young career.

Trubisky is the first quarterback in Bears history with at least 200 passing yds, three passing touchdowns, 50 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

And Green Bay is SHOOK!!!

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky's touchdown run had Kyle Long so hyped originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago