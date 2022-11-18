Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000

Justin Fields’ rookie card sells for $90,000 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the league's most popular players over the past few months. And what's a better way to show that your stock is rising than to have your trading card sold for a nice chunk of change?

The 23-year-old signal caller's rookie card sold for $90,000 at PWCC’s November Premier Auction on Thursday.

According to PWCC, the sale was marked as the most money ever paid for a Fields card. His previous high was $19,525, set in May.

The Bears drafted Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was looked at as a star player in a deep quarterback crop headlined by Trevor Lawrence. Fields has since come into his own during his sophomore season.

Despite the 3-7 Bears' current struggles, Chicago just became the first team in league history to rush for at least 225 yards in five consecutive games. Over the last five games, Fields recorded 555 rushing yards, the most of any other quarterback over a five-game period in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). He's also thrown for 810 yards, recorded nine touchdowns and thrown three interceptions.

On Sunday, Fields and Co. will visit the 4-6 Atlanta Falcons and take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is near the quarterback’s hometown of Kennesaw, Ga. The Bears will be on the hunt for their fourth win of the season