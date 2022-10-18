Is Bears quarterback Justin Fields holding the ball too long?

Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season.

The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top two of their positions for the most pressures allowed to the quarterback this season.

They've been torn up consistently by NFL savants and ridiculed for allowing a 46 percent pressure rate on Fields this season – the highest ever through six weeks of a season since ESPN started recording pressures in 2009.

But, does all of the responsibility fall on the shoulders of the offensive line?

According to one graph, some of the blame should go to Justin Fields, the victim of the most sacks in the NFL so far this season (23).

The graph claims the Bears' offensive line has the second-highest pass-blocking win rate this season. However, they have the highest sack rate in the NFL, at just under 14 percent.

Further, it shows how many of Fields' sacks come before and after the median time the average NFL quarterback spends in the pocket (4.29 seconds). There are only five instances of his 23 sacks where he is taken down before the median time.

This means Fields is holding the ball too long.

Before Bears fans panic and make rash claims about Fields' future with the Bears, we should break this down further.

Is Fields holding the ball too long? Yes. But, there's zero doubt the offensive line isn't doing their part either.

As aforementioned, the offensive line has allowed pressure on 46 percent of dropbacks – which is a quarterback stat too – but, it holds weight for the offensive line's performance as well.

The pass-blocking-win-rate stat accounts for whether or not a blocker held their own for 2.5 seconds. This doesn't equate to the average time an NFL quarterback throws the ball, nor does it account for Fields having the fewest number of pass attempts for any starting QB who has played in all six games. The numbers are a bit skewed here.

Another evidential piece to add is the Bears' pass catchers. We know from a PFF graph the Bears have the lowest wide receiver separation rate in the NFL, at just above 35 percent. This proves another reason why Fields holds the ball for so long.

Has Justin Fields struggled? Yes



Does he have quite comfortably the toughest situation in the NFL? Also yes pic.twitter.com/gwWTvNxmD3 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 3, 2022

It's easy to point fingers and create blame. But, let's keep it simple.

The offensive line, the wide receiver group, the quarterback, and the coaches are all to blame.

The only successful part of the Bears' offense is currently the running back group. Khalil Herbert has the highest yards-per-attempt average in the league, and the team has the second-most rushing yards amongst all other 29 teams.

Let's shake hands on this. Fields is holding the ball too long, and the offensive line and wide receiver group aren't giving him a chance.

