Bears' quarterback depth chart ranked near bottom of NFL

The Chicago Bears' fast approaching quarterback competition between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles will be the headline story throughout training camp, but does it matter all that much who wins the job? Whether it's Foles or Trubisky, there isn't much excitement for the Bears around the league regardless of who lines up behind center.

This sentiment is painfully obvious in a recent ranking of every team's quarterback depth chart. The combination of Trubisky and Foles ranked near the bottom of the NFL at No. 28.

The Chicago Bears seemed to finally admit their Mitchell Trubisky mistake, though they did so in a roundabout way, by acquiring Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Chicago smartly couldn't go with Trubisky and nothing else again. Last year, Trubisky completed 63.2 percent of his passes with just 17 touchdowns over 15 games as the Bears regressed from 12 wins to 8-8. He also posted a bottom-three QBR at 39.5. The oddity is Foles as the solution. While he has past experience with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and some obvious postseason success, he's only completed 61.9 percent of his passes in his career, hasn't handled a full-time starting gig since 2015 and played in just four games last year.

The stats confirm a painful reality: aside from one miraculous Super Bowl season in Philadelphia, Foles, for the most part, has been Trubisky-like as a starting quarterback. Furthermore, Trubisky offers a more exciting skill set than Foles as a runner, which means if all things are equal as passers and game managers, shouldn't Trubiusky get the nod?

The winner of the Bears' quarterback competition won't have a long leash, no matter who it is. If Trubisky or Foles gets off to a slow start, it's conceivable they can be benched by Week 2. And then the worst-case-scenario unfolds in Chicago: a weekly quarterback controversy centered around two players who aren't good enough to lead the Bears to the promised land.

Bears' quarterback depth chart ranked near bottom of NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago