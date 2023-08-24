Bears QB Tyson Bagent among highest-graded rookies this preseason

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent has been a hot topic of conversation this summer with an impressive training camp and preseason.

Bagent is competing for the backup quarterback job with veterans P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman, and Bagent has been making his case with strong outings in the preseason.

In fact, Bagent has been one of the highest-graded rookies on offense through the first two preseason games. He has a 91.5 grade, which ranks second behind only Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell. That includes a passing grade of 90.1, which ranks fourth among all quarterbacks.

Highest graded rookies on offense this Preseason👏 pic.twitter.com/igAYhIHyJM — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 23, 2023

Bagent’s defining moment this preseason was his lone full series against the Colts last Saturday, where he led a methodical 17-play, 92-yard scoring drive, where he completed 7-of-8 passes for 61 yards and a 2-yard rushing touchdown. He showcased poise and decisiveness operating the offense.

“He was calm. Super calm,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said Tuesday. “He was electric. I mean just looking at him with the quick game just getting the ball out wherever he wanted to go. That’s where he was going. He wasn’t indecisive. He was very understanding of what he wanted to do. It was beautiful to watch. I had the headset on. I know what play was going on. Definitely beautiful to watch for sure, especially from him.”

It was an impressive performance that brought him name into the discussion for the QB2 job. Bagent will have one more game to prove he’s worthy of a roster spot — be it as the third QB or Justin Fields’ backup.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire