Bears QB Trevor Siemian to undergo season-ending surgery on oblique

Alyssa Barbieri
There’s been plenty of quarterback news for the Bears on Friday. After news that Justin Fields is in line to start against the Packers, coach Matt Eberflus announced that backup Trevor Siemian’s season is over.

Siemian suffered an oblique injury during warmups in last week’s game against the Jets. He was set to start in place of an injured Fields. While it sounded like Nathan Peterman might get the starting nod at one point, Siemian gutted it out and got the start for Chicago.

Eberflus said Siemian will be placed on injured reserve and will undergo season-ending surgery on his oblique.

With Siemian done for the year, it’ll be Nathan Peterman serving as the backup QB to Fields. Earlier this week, the Bears signed Tim Boyle from the Lions’ practice squad earlier this week. He’ll be QB3 with Peterman backing up Fields.

