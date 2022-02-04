Bears QB review: Still reason to believe in Justin Fields despite rocky 2021 season

The Chicago Bears wrapped another disappointing season that resulted in the firings of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. With the offseason in full swing, it provides an opportunity for the new regime in GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to look back at went right, what went wrong and how to improve in 2022.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position through the 2021 Bears and grading every player. We’re starting with the most important position on the team, quarterback.

Justin Fields: C-

AP Photo/David Banks

Season stats: 159-of-270 (59%), 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 73.2 passer rating; 72 rushes, 420 yards, two touchdowns (12 games)

There’s no doubt that Justin Fields might just be the most talented quarterback prospect the Bears have ever had. But it also goes to show the importance of putting a prospective franchise quarterback in a position to succeed. Fields’ rookie season was filled with ups and downs, which was to be expected, although it wasn’t exactly encouraging watching him get battered behind a struggling offensive line and having to miss valuable game reps due to injury as a result.

Fields’ rookie stat line is rather unimpressive, but his mistakes shouldn’t hinder confidence in the young QB moving forward. He showcased his impressive athleticism, play-making ability, accuracy and stepping up in big moments. Now that Matt Nagy is out of the picture, it’ll be nice to see what new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can do with Fields. Fields’ rookie season was average at best, but the best is yet to come.

Andy Dalton: C-

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Season stats: 149-of-236 (63%), 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns, nine interceptions, 76.9 passer rating; 16 rushes, 76 yards, 0 touchdowns (eight games)

Andy Dalton never stood a chance this season. Not after the Bears traded up to draft Fields, which essentially put a ticking time bomb on his starting job in Chicago. And yet, Dalton went through quite a whirlwind this season, starting in the second game. Dalton had been solid in the Bears’ first two games before suffering a knee injury that made way for Fields’ debut and subsequent succession as the starting QB.

While Dalton was able to operate Nagy’s offense the best he could, he also struggled behind a poor offensive line, his deep-ball accuracy was questionable and he wasn’t someone you win games because of. But Dalton proved to be a dependable backup, which is where he’s at in this point of his career. Which would been nice if the Bears hadn’t paid him $10 million to serve as a backup.

Nick Foles: B

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Season stats: 24-of-35 (69%), 250 yards, one touchdown, 0 interceptions, 98.5 passer rating; four rushes, eight yards, 0 touchdowns (1 game)

It’s difficult to evaluate Nick Foles given he served primarily as the third-string quarterback behind Fields and Dalton. But given he did start one game — a Dec. 26 win over the Seahawks — there is a small sample size to go over from 2021. There’s no doubt Foles was the best third-string quarterback in the NFL last season. Heck, he’s one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, which is a role he’ll likely be relegated to next season behind Fields.

Foles was able to step in for an injured Fields and Dalton against Seattle and lead Nagy’s offense as best he could, while also leading the team to victory. He was the kind of veteran presence in that QB room that also helped Fields during his rookie season, which shouldn’t go underestimated. Foles was solid in his lone start. Granted, had Foles been in Dalton’s shoes this season, his grade might not have been nearly as good.

