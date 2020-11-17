Bears QB Nick Foles carted off with injury vs. Vikings

Just when things couldn’t get any worse on Monday Night Football and for the Chicago Bears’ season, quarterback Nick Foles left Monday night’s game due to an injury.

Foles was injured in the final minutes of the game when he was slammed into the turf and appeared to suffer a leg or hip injury.

Nick Foles gets slammed to the ground while throwing an incomplete pass and is injured. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) November 17, 2020

The Bears’ offensive line had a hard time protecting Foles for the last couple of weeks due to injuries and reserve/COVID-19 list additions. Monday night against the Vikings, the line struggled once again. The Vikings recorded two sacks, but were able to get 11 quarterback hits. On the last quarterback hit, Foles had to leave on a cart.

Nick Foles is now being carted off the field. https://t.co/VDpe6xEQTy — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 17, 2020

Foles and the offense struggled in their 19-13 loss to the Vikings, as he finished 15-for-25 for 106 yards and an interception. The Vikings were able to shut down the receivers and the running game as the Bears offense totaled just 149 yards.

Here's the play, with 34 seconds left in the game: Nick Foles gets slammed to the ground and had to be carted off. pic.twitter.com/1WLHoTAP4A — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2020

According to head coach Matt Nagy, it sounds like a leg or hip injury for Foles. After Foles was carted off, Tyler Bray entered the game for the Bears. Bray had less than a minute to move the Bears down the field in order to score to have a chance to win the game.

The Bears offense couldn’t do that as Bray went 1-for-5 with 18 yards. The Bears are on their bye week in Week 11, but they need to be ready for the Green Bay Packers.

As of now, it seems like Mitchell Trubisky is the favorite to start under center against their NFC North rival.