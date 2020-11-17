Bears QB Nick Foles being evaluated for leg, hip injury

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy said quarterback Nick Foles is still being evaluated for possible leg or hip injuries sustained late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Foles was thrown to the ground by Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the first play of Chicago’s final offensive possession of the night. Foles remained down after the play and had to be carted off the field.

“They’re still looking at him. You know, it was his leg or his hip,” Nagy told reporters after the game. “So I think they’re still working through the details on that. I have not talked to him yet.

“I know he’s upset. It’s been frustrating. It’s been hard and that’s the part that’s difficult through all of this because no one wants it more than him to be out there, to fight with his teammates. So we’ll keep an eye on that.”

While Nagy didn’t have the full update on Foles immediately after the game, he did say that Foles was hurting quite a bit from the play.

“When I got out there right away (on the field), I wasn’t sure what it was,” Nagy said. “I didn’t know if it was like his ribs or shoulder or what. And then when I saw the amount of pain he was in on the ground… I hope he’s OK but he was in a lot of pain. He’s a tough dude and he was in a lot of pain. And when you see that, you’re down there with him, you feel for him just because you don’t know how good or bad it is. So that part is hard.”

The Bears will have two weeks to figure out what will happen at quarterback as they now reach their bye. Nagy said there’s a chance Mitchell Trubisky could be ready to return from his shoulder injury following the break but wasn’t certain of that timeline. Trubisky injured his shoulder two weeks ago, which is why Tyler Bray served as Foles’ backup against the Vikings.

“I don’t know yet about Mitch,” Nagy said. “I think there’s a possibility but I don’t know that for sure. I think it’s going to be day-by-day. I don’t know if he knows that. We’ll just keep an eye on that obviously with Nick’s status.”

Bears QB Nick Foles being evaluated for leg, hip injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk