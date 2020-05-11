Bears QB Nick Foles among best bets for NFL Comeback Player of the Year

It's been quite a career so far for Bears quarterback Nick Foles. He'll kick off his ninth season in the NFL in 2020, and Chicago will mark the fifth stop on his quarterback tour that includes stints in Philadelphia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Jacksonville.

And while a resume with so many pins in the NFL map would usually reflect a career that's best described as a journeyman's, Foles' accomplishments are far from ordinary. He was the Super Bowl MVP in 2017 after coming off the bench for an injured Carson Wentz and leading the Eagles to their first-ever championship, and he nearly did it again in 2018 when he spearheaded Philadelphia's playoff run, one that included upending the Bears at Soldier Field in the wild card round.

His playoff success with the Eagles resulted in a big free-agent contract with the Jaguars in 2019, but an injury combined with Gardner Minshew's rise to fame made his time in Jacksonville short. The Bears traded a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Jaguars to add Foles to their quarterback competition this summer, which will determine once and for all if Mitch Trubisky is, in fact, one of the biggest busts in NFL history.

According to the experts in Las Vegas, Foles' first year with the Bears will be one that's worthy of post-season accolades. The latest betting odds have Foles as one of the favorites to win 2020's Comeback Player of the Year.

His 6/1 odds are fourth-best behind J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski and the leader in the clubhouse, Ben Roethlisberger.

This is good news for Bears fans. If Foles is in the running for an award like this it'll be because he led Chicago back to the playoffs. All the Bears are missing in order to be a post-season contender is a quality quarterback behind center. If Foles proves to be that guy, he'll certainly be on the ballot for his fair share of hardware by the time the year comes to an end.

