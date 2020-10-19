Bears QB Nick Foles admits interception was poor decision

One of the biggest head-scratchers in the Chicago Bears’ 23-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was Nick Foles’ interception. If you recall, Eddie Jackson jarred the ball loose from Panthers running back Mike Davis deep in Carolina territory early in the third quarter.

And with the Bears aiming to take control of the ballgame, what came next was one of the most bizarre decisions of the young season. Foles took the snap and was flushed out of the pocket. Those are the key words there because the smart play would have been to throw the ball 20 feets into the stands.

Live to fight another play.

Instead, he threw a jump ball to really no one. Tight end Demetrius Harris did his best to play defense on the play, but it was easily intercepted by Southern Illinois rookie Jeremy Chinn. And Foles will be the first to say that he wishes he could have that ball back.

Nick Foles on his interception: "It was a dumb interception." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 18, 2020





We recently discussed that the Bears offense needs to get going, especially as they enter a crucial part of their schedule. And making poor decisions like that interception deep in their opponents’ territory won’t cut it against better competition.