Bears QB Nathan Peterman to start, Justin Fields out Sunday vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings pathway to getting the number two overall seed just got a little bit easier. When they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, they won’t have to worry about dynamic quarterback Justin Fields as the Bears will be starting Nathan Peterman instead.

Fields reportedly has a hip injury and was ruled out on Wednesday morning by head coach Matt Eberflus. This lines up with the line shifting 2.5-points as the Vikings went from 1.5-point favorites to four-point favorites within 24 hours.

Of course, the Vikings still need to have the San Francisco 49ers to lose to the Arizona Cardinals to even have a chance to get the number two seed, but it’s not out of the question.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields came in Monday morning with a sore hip and he had an MRI that shows a strain. He has been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. Nathan Peterman will start. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire