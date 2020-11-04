Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky suffered shoulder injury vs. Saints
It just hasn’t been Mitchell Trubisky’s year. Not only was he benched for Nick Foles after a decent start to the season, but on one play — one running play — against the Saints, the Bears’ former top pick suffered an injury to his right throwing shoulder. Trubisky came in for one play, where he kept the ball on a read-option and was tackled by Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone. NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported that Trubisky suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder, where there’s concern that it’s a structural issue. But “the extent is unclear at this point”.