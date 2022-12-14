Bears QB Justin Fields won’t practice Wednesday due to illness

Normally, coming off the bye week presents an opportunity for a team to get healthy. But that isn’t the case for Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus revealed Fields is battling an illness that has him “day-to-day,” and he’ll be held out of Wednesday’s practice.

Eberflus said Fields is “improving” and “feeling better every single day,” so it doesn’t sound like there’s any real concern about Fields’ status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Eberflus anticipates Fields will suit up against Philadelphia this weekend.

Fields has missed just one game this season, a Week 12 matchup against the Jets, which came a week after he suffered a separated left shoulder.

While the expectation is Fields will be on the field Sunday, if he can’t go it’ll be Nathan Peterman, who steps into the No. 2 role with Trevor Siemian done for the season.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire