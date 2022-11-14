Bears QB Justin Fields vows never to make the mistake he made on pick-6 again

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another impressive performance in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Lions. But he wasn’t without his mistakes.

Fields has done a good job of protecting the football since the mini-bye week, but that wasn’t the case on one play against Detroit. Fields was intercepted by former Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah, who returned it for a touchdown to tie the game at 24-24.

After the game, Fields was asked about that pick-6, and he vowed that he would never make that mistake again in his career.

“Just a dumb play, screen, the D-end sifted out pretty good,” Fields said. “I can assure you that will never happen again for the rest of my career. Just screen, being sifted out, tried to move him a little bit and tried to float it over to Cole and just overthrew it. Just got to dirt it and play the play next.”

But it was how Fields responded after the interception that’s important.

On the ensuing possession, Fields made up for his pick-6 with an impressive 67-yard rushing touchdown that gave Chicago a 30-24 lead. Unfortunately, with Cairo Santos’ missed extra point, it wasn’t enough to best the Lions, who won by one point.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire