Bears QB Justin Fields' toughness could be most underrated asset

When listing off all the attributes that make Justin Fields an exciting quarterback you hear a lot about his athleticism and physical tools. He can threaten defenses with his legs, he’s got a strong arm, he makes accurate throws, etc., etc. But one of things that makes Fields extra special in the minds of both Ryan Pace, and his coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day, is an intangible: his incredible toughness.

“I mean in two years he missed maybe just a couple plays,” Day said. “One he took a helmet to the knee in the ‘team up north’ game, sprained his MCL, went off to the sideline, put a knee brace on and on the next play scrambled to his left, threw a 30-yard touchdown pass in the back of the endzone to Garret Wilson. And then in that Clemson game he took one of the more vicious shots I've seen in a long time and then on the first play back he comes out and throws a touchdown pass to Chris Olave and then never came out in either of those games.

“I just think that's his toughness, that's his competitive toughness and when you're projecting somebody into the NFL you better be tough.”

Pace was at that “team up north game,” when Fields led the No. 1 Buckeyes to an easy win over No. 13 Michigan in 2019, so he witnessed that grit first-hand.

“I was at the Michigan game a couple years ago when he came back in from a knee. And we know about the ribs and the hip. This guy’s toughness on a scale of 1-10 is an 11, and you just love that about him. Oh, and then by the way, he runs a 4.44. You throw all that in together and it just feels good.”

Going one step further, Day said it’s that physical and mental fortitude which will help Fields succeed at the next level.

“You're not going to be able to survive in that league if you're not willing to take shots because you're going to take shots,” Day said. “You got to sustain through a whole season. But then mentally tough, because you're exposed. And he knows that. He knows that from being at Ohio State.

“I think that's where he's going to have a quick transition… he's mentally and physically tough.”

The Bears haven’t had a quarterback start all 16 games since 2009, Jay Cutler’s first season in Chicago. They’ve had to rely on their backup QBs more than most, often with less-than-satisfactory results. So no team understands the value of a durable quarterback more than the Bears. For years, the backup quarterback has been a household name in Chicago, and sometimes that backup has been even more popular than the starter. But with a guy as tough as Fields, that trend may end soon.

