Bears QB Justin Fields has three of the top-five selling jerseys in the NFL

In case you weren’t aware of the excitement surrounding the addition of quarterback Justin Fields in Chicago, I’ll let the sales do the talking.

Fields’ jerseys went on sale almost immediately after the Bears traded up to draft him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and there were plenty of Bears fans that bought them immediately. And there are still fans buying Fields jerseys, an indication that the hype for the former Ohio State quarterback is doing anything but dying down.

Fields currently has not one, but three different jerseys that are among the top five best-selling jerseys, according to FOX. That’s right, three different jerseys — the home jersey, the orange jersey and the away jersey — that are the third, fourth and fifth top-selling jerseys in the league right now.

Justin Fields has three different jersey’s in the top five 😳 pic.twitter.com/MYfBtxZ6jH — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) May 28, 2021

Fields only sits behind Tim Tebow, who is making his return to the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars and owns the top-two spots.

