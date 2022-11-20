Bears QB Justin Fields suffers left shoulder injury vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears lost their fourth straight game in a 27-24 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. But it wasn’t the loss that hurts the most. It’s an injury to their most important player.

Quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury on Chicago’s final drive. On a designed QB run, Fields was tackled out of bounds and landed on his left shoulder. He was in visible pain on the sideline, although he did finish the game. Fields ran the ball again — on another designed QB run — before throwing an interception to halt any hopes of a comeback.

Fields was spotted being carted to the locker room with that apparent shoulder injury, and it’s not a sight Bears fans certainly don’t want to see.

Bears QB Justin Fields carted off for further evaluation after the game. He’s still holding his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/UOUfGL27LT — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 20, 2022

Bears coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Fields suffered a left shoulder injury, and he said he was evaluated by doctors after the game. Eberflus said an injury update will come Wednesday.

