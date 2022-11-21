Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ shoulder injury has been revealed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the signal caller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

#Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder dislocation, sources say, a painful injury he somehow played through on Sunday. Coach Matt Eberflus described Fields as “day-to-day.” His status for this Sunday is still to be determined. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Fields played the entire game on Sunday, but left the locker room on a cart to get his shoulder examined when the game ended. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus indicated Fields was day-to-day, though he wouldn’t speculate on the quarterback’s availability for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets.

Other quarterbacks who have suffered a dislocated shoulder on their non-throwing arm have missed time in recent years, notably Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and Mitchell Trubisky with the Bears in 2019. Both players missed at least one week while recovering from their injuries.

Fields’ status will be updated later in the week when injury reports are released.

