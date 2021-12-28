Bears QB Justin Fields’ status uncertain for Sunday’s game vs. Giants

With nothing left to play for this season, the focus surrounding the Chicago Bears has shifted to the future. Specifically the offseason changes that await them in regards to Matt Nagy and the front office.

While we’re still a couple of weeks from seeing how that all plays out, there are still two games left this season for rookie quarterback Justin Fields to get some valuable reps. Although, there’s certainly an argument to be made to rest Fields for the remainder of the season as he deals with an ankle injury that sidelined him last week.

Nagy told reporters Monday that Fields remains day-to-day with that ankle injury, which puts his status for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in jeopardy.

“Justin wants to play,” Nagy said. “He’s a competitor. He wants to be there for his teammates. I think that’s what matters. And I think that’s what all of us understand. We have to be smart. We’re not going to put him at risk. And he knows that.”

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Fields was spotted wearing a walking boot last week. But things could certainly change week-to-week, which is why the Bears are approaching this cautiously.

“I think Monday and Tuesday will tell us a lot …” Nagy said. “And then if not — if he’s still not feeling good — we’ll see how it is Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and go from there. But we’re gonna rely on where he’s at, what our trainers say.

“And then obviously Nick (Foles) is gonna be prepared as well.”

If Fields is healthy enough to play, he’ll play. If not, it sounds like it’ll be Foles making his second straight start with Andy Dalton also sidelined.

