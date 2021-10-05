Bears QB Justin Fields shows what can be done with a real play-caller

Last week, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had his first NFL start, and it was an abject disaster. With head coach Matt Nagy as the play-caller, and Nagy waiting around for Andy Dalton to be healthy, and then finding out that Dalton wasn’t going to be able to go against the Browns, Fields was given a leaky boat full of anchors, and he responded accordingly. With one of the worst systems you’ll ever see for a young quarterback, Fields completed six of 20 passes for 68 yards. He was sacked nine times for 67 yards, which obviously left Fields with one net passing yard. Nagy refused to give Fields the benefits of play-action and pre-snap motion. He refused to acknowledge him as a runner. He refused to give him favorable route combinations at any level of the field.

It was a fireable offense. But the Bears as an organization have never fired a head coach in-season, and they’ve been around since 1920, so it wasn’t going to happen now. However, and quite fortunately, Nagy was convinced to hand over the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in Week 4 against the Lions. Fields’ day wasn’t perfect, but it was much better. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, no touchdowns, one interception off a deflection, and just one sack — which Fields said after the game was on him.

Nagy has insisted that Dalton will be the no-matter-what starter when he’s healthy, and we all know that, and it makes no sense, but perhaps the most distressing thing about Nagy right now is his desperate need to claim credit for a win that would not have been possible had he not walked away from offensive play-calling duties.

“Yeah, so in regards to the play calling, Bill did a great job, and I think that at the same point in time, it’s important that we understand that I had to — I felt good out there as a head coach, and that’s real,” Nagy said after the game. “But we all get together. We talk through how we’re going to call the game, and we do that when I’m calling plays, too. Us as a staff, we get together. So I think that that’s important for everybody to know is that when we build a game plan together, whether it’s the offensive line coach with Juan or whether it’s our tight ends coach or wide receiver coach, et cetera, we do it together, and in the end, I get a great opportunity to say yes, I like this, or no, I don’t.

“As the head coach, right, in charge of all that, that’s real. When you do that now, I also go back to saying last week, right, or — last week was hey, whatever I need to do to try to be the best head coach for the Chicago Bears, whatever that is, I don’t care, I just want us to have the best opportunity to win, and I feel like Bill did a great job today. Our players did a great job. Our coaching staff did a great job, and we played collectively together as a team, not just players, not just coaches, everybody.

“When you have that, it’s a good feeling. So we’ll continue to just keep talking. We’ll continue to — but again, with all due respect, all due respect, this is going to be the last time I talk about it.”

Nagy was then asked whether Lazor would continue to call plays going forward, and that’s where he short-circuited. It’s an entirely reasonable question given the massive uptick in Fields’ performance with Lazor at the wheel, but he wasn’t having it.

“Like I said — you’re unbelievable. You try — listen, I hope you understand, I get it. I get it. I get it. But just know, like that’s it. No more with this.”

A confident coach would go out of his way to praise his offensive coordinator after a game like this. One of the reasons Nagy, the former Chiefs offensive coordinator, got this job in the first place is that Andy Reid has to be restrained from telling people how great his coaches are. But that’s the situation as it stands. We don’t know how long Fields will be the starter. We don’t know how long it will be before Nagy takes the call sheet over again. But for now, we can enjoy several examples of an offense that worked for a rookie quarterback coming off a disastrous first NFL start. While Nagy wants to keep this all on the QT, we’ll praise the difference with Lazor.

Because it was crushingly obvious. Let’s look at the big-time throws against the Lions to see what they tell us. Fields completed one pass of 20 or more air yards in three attempts for 21 yards before Sunday’s game. Against Detroit, he attempted six such passes, completing four for 151 yards. And they each tell a story of the successful partnership between Lazor and Fields.

Taking the safeties over the top.

With Nagy’s plan in Week 3, Fields had either late-developing vertical routes with sub-optimal protection, or an endless array of stop routes underneath that went nowhere. But his 21-yard completion to receiver Darnell Mooney with 10:59 left in the first quarter actually looked as if it was taken from a passing game established after World War II — which is also the last time the Bears had an above-average quarterback.

First, tight end Cole Kmet motioned pre-snap to the formation to provide additional protection. Second, play-action forced Alex Anzalone, the linebacker who wasn’t blitzing, to respect the possibility of the run game. Jalen Reeves-Maybin did blitz, and the line picked him up. Third, receivers Damiere Byrd and Allen Robinson took Detroit’s safeties out of the Mooney route by presenting vertical threats — Byrd on the deep over from left to right, and Robinson straight up the numbers to the left side. The game plan gave Fields an ideal look to Mooney on the intermediate crosser, and though the throw was a hair off, Mooney adjusted well to catch it.

Using reduced formations to stretch the defense horizontally.

Most offenses use reduced formations to expand their passing game in a horizontal sense, and the math is easy — the closer your receivers are to the formation pre-snap, the more room they have to move post-snap. Lazor set this up very well on Fields’ 64-yard pass to Mooney with 2:06 left in the first quarter. Again, there was extra protection, which left this as a two-man route concept.

Safety Dean Marlowe came down pre-snap — perhaps he was reading this as a run — and Mooney had a free release upfield. Will Harris, the deep safety on this play, was conflicted by not only Allen Robinson’s potential deep route to his side, but also by the fact that before he uncorked the pass to Mooney, Fields had the time and the acuity to look Harris off and keep him to that side of the field. After that, Harris was playing catch-up along with everybody else.

Stressing coverage with route combinations.

Fields’ third deep completion came with 12:11 left in the third quarter; this was a 28-yard throw to Robinson in which Byrd stressed the coverage with a deep over route, while Robinson stayed at the intermediate level. Robinson took cornerback Bobby Price outside at the start of his route cut, and then broke inside to make the easy catch. It was a great bit of subtle route-running from Robinson, but it was also a highly effective plan from Lazor to put pressure on all three levels of coverage with scheme. Linebackers Anzalone and Reeves-Maybin stayed underneath as tight end J.P. Holtz released from the backfield, and that was that.

This is how you set your young quarterback up for success in reading all areas of the field, guys.

Giving your quarterback confidence.

Fields’ final deep completion of the day came two plays later, with 10:54 left in the third quarter. In Fields’ most impressive throw of the day, Mooney was once again the recipient. Fields took the ball from pistol depth with Kmet and running back Damien Williams in the backfield, giving Fields easy hot routes to either side if he needed them. But he clearly didn’t. Between the hot routes and tight end Jimmy Graham running an in-cut to the middle of the field, Lazor created enough coverage problems to force a one-on-one between Mooney and Bobby Price.

That went about as well as you’d expect for the Lions, but don’t discount this absolute banger of a deep throw from Fields. This is a confident quarterback who knows that his play-caller is in sync with him, and Fields has the arm talent to make this happen.

Where do we go from here?

The Bears play the Raiders at Soldier Field this Sunday. The Raiders are coming off a short week and a Monday night loss to the Chargers in which their depleted secondary was exploited by Justin Herbert.

A Tuesday installment of three throws, featuring Justin Herbert *Red zone execution

*Reading rotations and using eyes

*Slant/wheel

*Throwing rockets pic.twitter.com/232MME3sA9 — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 5, 2021

Fields clearly loved the deep ball spectrum in the Lions game, and he’s developing a real connection with Mooney in particular.

“The more explosive plays we can get, the better, and of course that play was a backed-up play, we were kind of backed up and that was a big shot, and that just goes with momentum and practice,” Fields said after the game. “Me and Mooney, we stay almost every day after practice to throw at least a few extra routes. Me and him are pretty much always on the same page. He had a great day today. He balled up.”

The Bears now have what it takes for another young quarterback named Justin to similarly test that secondary with schematic diversity and repeatable shot plays. Of course, Nagy is insisting that Dalton will start if he’s healthy, and we have no idea what the hit to Nagy’s ego (as Nagy sees it) will do to the play-calling responsibilities. Nagy is the variable nobody wants or needs here. But Justin Fields proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that he has the potential to succeed in the NFL if he has the right people around him, doing the right things.

We’ll just have to see if he is allowed to avail himself of those opportunities again.

