Bears QB Justin Fields shared his thoughts on his passing performance vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has showcased his incredible talent in the run game over the last month and a half. Fields has elite speed and athleticism that has made him a dangerous playmaker.

But that also drew the attention of the same critics Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has dealt with. You know, the whole “he’s a running back” remarks.

Funny enough, Fields didn’t run the ball much at Ohio State. He was an elite passer with the ability to take off and burn defenses with his legs. And Fields reminded everyone that he’s an extremely accurate deep ball thrower in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Fields had his best passing game of the season, where he completed 80 percent of his passes (20-of-25) for 254 yards, including completions of 56 yards to Equanimeous St. Brown and 49 yards to N’Keal Harry.

“I think this was one of my best games passing-wise,” Fields said after the game. “Of course, the stats won’t show that. I felt really comfortable out there in the passing game. I just got to keep improving and keep getting better.”

By “those stats” he means the two fourth-quarter interceptions that marred an otherwise near perfect day for Fields through the air. Still, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Fields was accurate in downfield passing and showed that he’s not just a one-trick pony.

Fields’ first interception came in the final three minutes of the game, which ultimately led to the Packers’ game-winning touchdown. Fields was picked off by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on a pass intended for St. Brown. Fields essentially confirmed what many fans had already seen on their screens: that pick was on St. Brown.

“I think 23 (Alexander) made a great play on that play,” Fields said. “EQ was underneath him. At that point, once you throw that ball, you anticipate the throw and then boom he jumped it and really at that point, you just like to see the receiver come back to the ball.

“We always just try to tell the receivers that those DBs, they want that pick each and every time, so they’re going to attack that ball. So, yeah, that’s just a timing throw, anticipated throw, and I think 23 just made a good play on that.”

Story continues

It was another reminder that general manager Ryan Poles needs to surround Fields with a better supporting cast, which can lead to sustained offensive success, especially in the passing game.

List

Studs and duds from Bears' Week 13 loss vs. Packers View 9 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire