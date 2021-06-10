Bears QB Justin Fields has that ‘rip your heart out’ mentality with his deep ball

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The quarterback position has been a detriment to the Chicago Bears for the better part of a few decades. The Bears are hoping that rookie Justin Fields changes that narrative.

Fields continues to impress during the offseason program, which continued during Wednesday’s OTA practice. Despite some hiccups with quarterback-center exchanges, Fields once again showed impressive growth.

One of Fields’ strengths is his deep-ball accuracy, something that Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles struggled with last season. It’s one of the reasons the Bears traded up for Fields with the 11th overall pick. And it’s something that has left coach Matt Nagy in awe.

“(Fields) has that mentality of rip your heart out,” Nagy told reporters Wednesday. “And so there were a couple of plays in there — and not just (Wednesday) but other days — where these quarterbacks are staying aggressive.”

Fields had a few beautiful deep balls during Wednesday’s practice, including a beauty of a bomb to wide receiver Damiere Byrd for a touchdown that left Nagy singing Fields’ praises.

“We talk about ‘air time,'” Nagy said. “‘Air time’ meaning when the wide receiver looks like he’s covered to everybody in the stadium — but when that ball touches the top of the stadium and starts coming down, the wide receiver separates. And that’s what happened on that ball. And [Byrd] made a hell of a catch.”

If there’s someone who looks to benefit most from Fields’ deep-ball accuracy it’s wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who clocked a 4.38 40-time and is someone who got open deep several times to no avail.

In fact, Fields’ first deep ball to Mooney left the second-year wideout smiling mid-route.

“It’s a beautiful ball, man,” Mooney said. “He knows where he wants to put it, and it’s very accurate. And sometimes it can get there at the right [time], but he wants it out in front of you, and he’ll give pressure to himself if it’s not there.”

List

8 takeaways from Bears' first week of voluntary OTAs

Recommended Stories

  • LOOK: First videos from Bears’ OTA practice on Wednesday features Justin Fields

    Bears media members in attendance at OTAs have shared quick videos from Wednesday's practice, including highlights from Justin Fields.

  • Matt Nagy: Justin Fields has “rip your heart out” mentality

    Reporters were able to watch Bears practice on Wednesday and their dispatches suggested that it was a much better day for one of their quarterbacks than the other. Numerous reporters made note of strong throws by rookie Justin Fields, including a deep ball down the sideline to Damiere Byrd that seemed to earn throw of [more]

  • Bears WR Darnell Mooney was ‘smiling mid-route’ on first deep ball from QB Justin Fields

    If there's anyone who serves to benefit from the addition of Bears rookie QB Justin Fields, it's second-year WR Darnell Mooney.

  • WATCH: Highlights from second week of Bears’ voluntary OTAs

    Check out highlights from Wednesday's practice during the Bears' second week of OTAs.

  • Browns staffer Brownson charged with drunken driving

    Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson could face discipline from the team and the NFL for drunken driving charges. One of just a handful of female coaches in the league, Brownson was arrested last month with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal threshold for driving in Ohio. According to court documents, Brownson was charged with drunken driving on May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio.

  • Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson pleads no contest to drunken driving charge

    “We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

  • Browns suspend Callie Brownson for drunk driving

    The Browns have suspended chief of staff Callie Brownson after she pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence yesterday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed today that the team has suspended Brownson. The length of the suspension was not announced. Stefanski added that the Browns will cooperate with the league office and that [more]

  • Giants RB Barkley has no fear returning from torn ACL

    Saquon Barkley isn't spending a lot of time worrying whether he will return from a major knee injury and be the same running back who gave defensive coordinators headaches preparing for the New York Giants. All the 24-year-old Barkley can do is show up at the Giants' headquarters in the Meadowlands and put in the work to get his right knee healthy. “I have this belief you can control what you can control,” Barkley said Wednesday.

  • Republicans are out to create the rigged voting system they claim to be victims of

    A spate of new laws aims to suppress voters – especially Black voters – and seemingly prevent free and fair elections Voting rights activists protest new voting restrictions in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Mikala Compton/Reuters “Our entire democracy is now at risk.” That was the note of alarm sounded last week by a group of prominent intellectuals on both the left and the right. The source of their concern are the Republican efforts, underway across the nation, to operationalize the “big lie”: th

  • Jason Garrett knows Giants’ offense has to ‘become more explosive’

    New York Giants coordinators Patrick Graham, Jason Garrett and Thomas McGaughey spoke to the media after the team's June 9 minicamp session.

  • Tom Brady knows it won’t be easy for the Buccaneers to repeat as Super Bowl champions

    No team has won consecutive Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The quarterback of that team is the quarterback of the next team that will try to do it. On Wednesday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady explained to reporters the difficulty of winning back-to-back championships. “I think the assumption [that it won’t be [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan explains how Trey Lance’s first OTAs went

    Rookie QB Trey Lance got his first practices in for the 49ers, and head coach Kyle Shanahan had mostly positive things to say.

  • Turner's 2 HRs, strong bullpen lead Dodgers over Pirates 2-1

    Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors’ bullpen in center field in the first inning to open the scoring. Pirates rookie Ka’ai Tom nearly made an outstanding catch, but the ball came out of his glove when he hit the fence.

  • NHL betting: Canadiens were 30-to-1 to make Stanley Cup Final, and bettor put $5k on them

    One bettor placed a smart wager on the Canadiens just at the start of their playoff run.

  • Lawmakers push for another $60 billion in COVID aid for restaurants

    The federal fund for restaurants and bars had three times as many applications as its initial funding could pay for.

  • Nick Bosa rejoined teammates this week to continue his rehab

    Nick Bosa has spent the offseason rehabbing in Florida while spending time with his brother, Joey. The 49ers pass rusher, though, arrived in Santa Clara this week to work at the team facility with his teammates. The plan was for Bosa to stay in town for the last week of organized team activities and next [more]

  • Report: Chiefs G Kyle Long suffers leg injury, could miss training camp

    Chiefs G Kyle Long suffered a leg injury and could miss training camp. Long came out of retirement this offseason to sign with the Chiefs in March. Long played just four games in 2019 and eight in 2018, missing significant time throughout his career due to injuries

  • Bill Belichick: Cam Newton not practicing, but hand injury nothing serious

    When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is asked about injured players, he usually points to the team’s injury report as the place to find such information. There are no injury reports for offseason workouts, which would usually mean little word on how players in New England are doing. Belichick took a somewhat different approach when [more]

  • 49ers call early end to offseason program

    The 49ers were scheduled for a practice on Thursday and a three-day mandatory minicamp next week, but none of those sessions will be taking place. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made that announcement on Wednesday. He said they did exit interviews with veterans and rookies will stick around for a little while before breaking for camp. [more]

  • Miami Dolphins signs first round draft choice Jaelan Phillips

    Miami Dolphins signs first round draft choice Jaelan Phillips