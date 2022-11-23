Bears QB Justin Fields remains day-to-day, cleared to practice

The biggest storyline heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets is the health of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who suffered a left shoulder injury in last Sunday’s game.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Fields remains day-to-day and has been cleared to practice. With Chicago holding a walkthrough on Wednesday, Eberflus said Fields would get the limited tag.

Eberflus said Thursday will be a better indication of where Fields is at, as it’ll give them a chance to see what he can do. Eberflus didn’t give specifics about Fields’ injury, including whether or not he’ll wear a harness when he returns.

The Bears are only holding a walkthrough today. Justin Fields has been cleared to take part. Matt Eberflus said that he’ll officially be limited. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 23, 2022

There have been conflicting reports about Fields’ shoulder injury, specifically whether it was a shoulder dislocation or separation. Multiple reports indicate it’s closer to a separation. But there has been no official word.

Eberflus didn’t rule out Fields playing in Sunday’s game against the Jets, and Thursday and Friday will be the best indicator about his status for Week 12. Eberflus said pain tolerance is one of the factors for whether Fields plays.

It comes down to the medical staff clearing him (which they have), Fields functioning in practice and the coaches ultimately making the decision.

“If he’s ready to play, he’s going to play,” Eberflus said. “He feels that way and we feel that way.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire