Bears QB Justin Fields projected to have 5th-year option picked up

The Chicago Bears put their faith in third-year quarterback Justin Fields when they opted to trade the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft rather than taking their top rookie option.

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame predicted which NFL players will have their fifth-year option picked up next offseason. And as you probably guessed, the Bears are projected to pick up Fields’ option — assuming he takes a step forward in his development.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a world where Fields flops this year, and then the Bears have a tough call on their hands. However, considering all the progress Fields made in his second season, the more likely scenario is that general manager Ryan Poles has an easy decision in front of him. As a second-year quarterback, Fields accounted for 3,385 yards and 25 touchdowns, finishing ninth in MVP balloting.

Fields emerged as one of the league’s most exciting players last season, despite an underwhelming supporting cast and poor pass protection, due to his electric running ability. He rushed for 1,143 yards — second-most all-time by a QB — and showed he has the tools to become the team’s franchise quarterback.

Now, the pieces are in place, including receiver DJ Moore and an upgraded offensive line, for Fields to take the next step forward in the passing game.

If Fields has the kind of big season many expect given the upgrades around him, we could be talking contract extension rather than just his fifth-year option next offseason.

Advertisement

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire