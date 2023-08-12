Bears QB Justin Fields plays 2 series, throws for 2 TDs vs. Titans

Bears quarterback Justin Fields opened the preseason on a high note against the Titans, where he led his team on two scoring drives.

Fields played seven snaps between two offensive series, where he completed 3-of-3 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns for a 158.3 passer rating. While his touchdowns weren’t flashy throws, make no mistake, they were impressive.

The main area Fields needed to improve as a passer this offseason was in the short passing game, and we saw him do just that on his three throws.

Fields checked down to fullback Khari Blasingame for an 11-yard gain. Fields threw a screen to wide receiver DJ Moore for a 62-yard touchdown. Fields extended the play and dumped it off to running back Khalil Herbert for a 56-yard touchdown.

While the vertical passing game will surely be a focal point this season, especially with Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool in the fold, Fields showed he’s capable of taking what the defenses gives him and put his teammates in a position to make plays.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire