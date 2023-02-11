Bears QB Justin Fields plans on reaching out to Aaron Rodgers this offseason

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is eager to get to work in a pivotal offseason, where he expressed a desire to improve (particularly in the short passing game) in an effort to become a more well-rounded quarterback.

And it sounds like he’ll be turning to some quarterbacks — current and former — to pick their brain about the position and help him take another step forward in his development.

That includes Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose future in Green Bay remains uncertain. But one thing that is certain: Rodgers is one of the best to ever play the game, and Fields would benefit greatly from getting to learn from him.

“I try to, you know, get guys’ opinions after the game,” Fields told Sirius XM at the Super Bowl. “Our offensive coordinator last year [Luke Getsy], he was with Green Bay. So I reached out to him and grabbed Aaron’s [Rodgers] number. So, just going to reach out to him.”

Fields also mentioned getting input from former quarterbacks, including Cam Newton (who he goes way back with) and even Hall of Famer Steve Young.

“Coach [Matt Eberflus], he actually met Steve Young, so I’m excited to link up with him, just get to talk to him about what you know,” Fields said. “It’s just different stuff about the quarterback position. So just stuff like that. So I’m very excited.”

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire