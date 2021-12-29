Bears QB Justin Fields, OT Teven Jenkins returning to practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears look to be getting a little healthier heading into the final two games of the 2021 season, as some key contributors are set to return to practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that quarterbacks Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, as well as left tackle Teven Jenkins, are all expected to practice Wednesday.

Nagy wouldn’t name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Giants, as he’s still waiting to see how everything plays out with Fields and Dalton.

If Fields is healthy, he’ll be the starter. If not Fields, Dalton. If not Dalton, it’ll be Nick Foles making his second straight start in Chicago’s final home game of the season.

LT Teven Jenkins (left shoulder) is expected to practice today. He left Sunday's game in the 1st quarter. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 29, 2021

Jenkins, who made his NFL debut in Week 14 against the Packers, got his first start last Sunday against the Seahawks. He exited the game early with a shoulder injury, but Nagy expects him back at practice, which could be good news for his availability Sunday.

