Bears QB Justin Fields officially a game-time decision vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Jets.

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, which has put his status in question. Fields was cleared to practice and has been limited all week, and Bears coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t ruled the second-year quarterback out. But if he can’t play, it’ll be Trevor Siemian getting the start.

Eberflus said “we’ll see where it goes” with Fields’ availability on Sunday.

When Fields met with the media on Wednesday, he was brutally honest about how he was feeling. Fields said the pain was pretty bad and he was feeling it on every throw and even on handoffs. Granted, there’s time for it to get better, and Eberflus indicated he’s “feeling better every day.” Ultimately, it’ll come down to pain and strength.

There’s certainly a level of gamesmanship as Eberflus indicated Fields will be a game-time decision.

“We’re going to let it go up to the game,” he said.

The general consensus among Bears fans is that they hope Fields can sit and rest up. After all, Chicago knows they have their guy in Fields. It’s not worth risking further injury for Sunday’s game, especially given the Bears are sitting at 3-8 with nothing but a higher draft pick at stake. But it sounds like if Fields can play, he’s going to play.

“My preference is to play if he’s 100 percent ready to play,” Eberflus said. “That’s my preference.”

