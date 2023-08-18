Bears QB Justin Fields will not play Saturday vs. Colts

If you were looking forward to watching Justin Fields on Saturday, prepare to be disappointed. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Thursday evening that Fields and other select starters will not play when the Bears take on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Eberflus said the joint practices the Bears had with the Colts proved to be enough work for the young quarterback.

Justin Fields will not play Saturday vs. the Colts, Matt Eberflus said. Other select starters will not play. Bears felt joint practices were enough work this week. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 17, 2023

Fields and the rest of the Bears are coming off two days of physical practices against the Colts. The Bears quarterback saw plenty of reps and will rest up before the third and final preseason game on August 26th. It will be the first preseason game Fields doesn’t play in his career. Backup P.J. Walker is expected to start for the Bears in his place.

It’s been a light preseason for Fields up to this point. Last Saturday, Fields and the starting offense saw just seven snaps against the Tennessee Titans but made the most out of them. Fields went 3-for-3 with 129 yards and two touchdowns, going to D.J. Moore and Khalil Herbert on long screen passes. The Bears won 23-17.

While Fields is the most notable player who won’t see action in Indianapolis, Eberflus mentioned other select starters will sit as well. It’s unclear as of now who he’s referring to but one can assume players like Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Cody Whitehair, and Tremaine Edmunds won’t suit up as they deal with injuries. The Bears and Colts kick off from Lucas Oil Stadium at 6 pm CT on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire