Bears QB Justin Fields is No. 86 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2023

For the first time ever, the Chicago Bears have a quarterback on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list. On Tuesday, the NFL announced the next wave of players in their Top 100 list of 2023 on NFL+, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields came in at No. 86 overall.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields comes in 86th on NFL Network's top 100 players of 2023. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 25, 2023

The list is made up by NFL players and it’s clear they have respect for Fields after an electric sophomore season. The Bears quarterback had one of the best outputs in NFL history for a running quarterback, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He broke multiple NFL records, most notably the single-game rushing record by a quarterback with 178 yards in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Though Fields didn’t have the passing stats that other quarterbacks have, throwing for just 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns, he showed enough to the league to be considered for a spot. Fields was notably higher on the list than players such as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Fields’ inclusion in the list isn’t the end-all, be-all when it comes to player success but it’s nice to see a Bears quarterback get that type of recognition. Fans were ecstatic when the news came out and some couldn’t believe Fields was higher than Lawrence.

Justin Fields > Trevor Lawrence NFL players said so, just passing along https://t.co/5PXVfBsxPI — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) July 25, 2023

Oh my gosh players voted Justin Fields over Trevor Lawrence 😂 I get that the poll is driven by popularity & highlights, but hot dang! Imo that’s too high, but who cares — it’s all for fun anyways. Clearly though, Fields is getting respect around the league. That’s FUN 👌 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) July 25, 2023

I’ll get it out of the way and say that I don’t think Justin Fields is better than Trevor Lawrence. But this is the first time a #Bears QB has been voted into the top 100. It’s nice to have a QB feared by the opposition, so absolutely no complaints from me! — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 25, 2023

The NFL players say Justin Fields is a top 90 NFL player who is ascending. Much more credibility than any fan on Twitter. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lqS4rx82qb — Let’s go Bears (@letsgochibears) July 25, 2023

congratulations on making the NFL’s top 100 players list! 86 for your first time on the list ain’t bad. let’s improve in the passing game and overall just improve and the sky’s the limit. justin fields. the first bears QB to make the list, 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XpK4IM2hqp — aj (@ajdavis22800) July 25, 2023

Justin Fields being voted as the 86th best player in the NFL is scary to think about. He’s finally got weapons and a good line heading into year three. So much room to grow as a passer too and is only 24 years old. But the fact he’s already being recognized by his PEERS is… — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 25, 2023

Breaking News: NFL players respect Fields game and think highly of him. NFL Twitter kids in shambles. https://t.co/WOzKnN4cH6 — Lerrato 🐻⬇️ (@chilerrato) July 25, 2023

Congratulations to #Bears QB Justin Fields on coming in at 86 on the NFL top 100! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qlxsdPmg2k — ChiBearsDFA IG (@chibearsdfa) July 25, 2023

Justin Fields is #86 in the NFL’s top 100. Not bad for someone who “can’t throw.” — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) July 25, 2023

We use to hear NFL players disrespect whoever we had at QB. Its so refreshing to finally have a QB that’s respected among the players. Hearing players like Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward & Terry McLaurin praise JF1 just reaffirms my belief that Fields is Chicago’s guy. — Bearsszn (@bearssznn) July 25, 2023

NFL Players know Justin Fields is the real deal! https://t.co/vyiOUeB8ly — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) July 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire