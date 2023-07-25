Bears QB Justin Fields is No. 86 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2023

Brendan Sugrue
For the first time ever, the Chicago Bears have a quarterback on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list. On Tuesday, the NFL announced the next wave of players in their Top 100 list of 2023 on NFL+, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields came in at No. 86 overall.

The list is made up by NFL players and it’s clear they have respect for Fields after an electric sophomore season. The Bears quarterback had one of the best outputs in NFL history for a running quarterback, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He broke multiple NFL records, most notably the single-game rushing record by a quarterback with 178 yards in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

Though Fields didn’t have the passing stats that other quarterbacks have, throwing for just 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns, he showed enough to the league to be considered for a spot. Fields was notably higher on the list than players such as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Fields’ inclusion in the list isn’t the end-all, be-all when it comes to player success but it’s nice to see a Bears quarterback get that type of recognition. Fans were ecstatic when the news came out and some couldn’t believe Fields was higher than Lawrence.

