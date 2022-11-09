Bears QB Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, where he also had a record-setting performance.

Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the record previously held by Michael Vick. Fields was also the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 140 yards and throw for three of more touchdowns in a game, since at least 1950.

He accounted for 301 total yards (123 passing, 178 rushing) and four touchdowns in a 35-32 loss to Miami.

Fields’ historic performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. And, to be honest, it was a no-brainer.

Fields reached 20.3 MPH and 20.7 MPH on two runs against the Dolphins, and he’s the only quarterback with multiple 20 MPH-plus runs in a single game this season.

Fields is the best player to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors since Mitch Trubisky did in Week 10 of the 2018 season, when he threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 18 yards and a score against the Lions.

