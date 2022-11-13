Bears QB Justin Fields makes us believe in magic with rushing TD

Bears quarterback Justin Fields keeps making magic out on the field, as evidenced by his impressive first half touchdown against the Lions.

It was a rough start for Chicago’s offense in the first half, as their first two promising possessions were halted after a couple of costly penalties. Luckily, the Bears were able to overcome another penalty to score their first touchdown of the game.

With Chicago trailing 10-3 at the end of the first half, Fields made magic out of nothing with an impressive 1-yard touchdown run. With no one open in the end zone, Fields bought himself time and eventually evaded a sack and ran 10 yards for what was ultimately a 1-yard score. And he trucked over Lions safety DeShon Elliott in the process.

In the first half, Fields leads the Bears with 68 rushing yards on eight carries and a score. He’s completed 5-of-8 passes for 51 yards.

Fields has now scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire