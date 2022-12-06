Bears QB Justin Fields made NFL history again vs. Packers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been making NFL history over the last month and a half. Whether it’s the most rushing yards in a game by a QB (178 vs. Dolphins) or the only NFL player with two pass touchdowns, two rush touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards in a single game (vs. Lions).

After missing Week 12 with a left shoulder injury, Fields made his return to the lineup against the Packers, where he made NFL history yet again. It feels like a weekly occurrence at this point.

On Chicago’s second possession of the game, Fields broke free for a 56-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bears a 10-0 lead. According to Next Gen Stats, Fields reached a top speed of 20.15 mph on the touchdown. It was his eighth carry for over 20 mph this season.

Fields has three rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards over the last month and a half (67, 61 and 56). No quarterback — in his entire career — in the Super Bowl era has that many. Fields accomplished the feat in just five weeks.

Fields is also the only QB in the Super Bowl era to record a rushing touchdown in six straight games.

With four games left, Fields is on pace to finish the season with 1,183 rushing yards. He has a chance to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season record 1,206.

