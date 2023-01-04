Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) won’t play vs. Vikings in season finale

Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ 2022 season is done.

Coach Matt Eberflus revealed Wednesday that Fields came in with a sore hip on Monday morning, and an MRI showed he has a strained hip. Eberflus says Fields has been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the Vikings.

Eberflus was quick to note that Fields’ injury isn’t considered long term, but he’s not able to go full speed. Per Eberflus, Fields said himself that “it’s still real sore.”

Following Sunday’s loss to the Lions, Eberflus said that Fields would start against Minnesota, if healthy. After all, Fields was just 64 yards shy of breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. But, ultimately, the most important thing is Fields’ long-term health heading into an important 2023 offseason.

With Fields sidelined, Nathan Peterman will start for Chicago when they host a Minnesota team competing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

