Bears QB Justin Fields happy with revamped offense: ‘It’s a very exciting time’

While most of the Chicago Bears team has been keeping their football activities light in preparation for training camp next week, quarterback Justin Fields has been training for the upcoming season for months now.

That included hosting a number of Bears teammates, including wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, for an offseason workout down in Florida.

Most recently, Fields held a youth football camp in Deerfield, Ill., this week, where he was seen high-fiving a bunch of kids giddy to meet the quarterback in a recent video that went viral on social media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Fields spoke with the Sun-Times following the camp’s conclusion, in which he emphasized the excitement he feels to be the general of a revamped offense in Chicago, which includes new wide receiver DJ Moore.

“It’s a very exciting time, just because of the new pieces we have on our team,” Fields said. “Really, OTAs made it more exciting. The culture we put in place last year and all the guys, I think we’re all just trying to reach the same goal and that’s to win the Super Bowl.”

It’s no wonder that Chicago regards Fields as nothing short of the savior of its football team. Number one as a model citizen off the field, Fields goes out of his way to make sure his team is prepared on the field, and despite praise being showered upon him at every turn, he stays poised and reiterates that he only has one focus: winning the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire