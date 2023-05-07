Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State

Justin Fields has been an NFL quarterback for two seasons. Now he's a college graduate.

The Chicago Bears signal caller graduated on Sunday from Ohio State with a degree in in consumer and family financial services. He showed up to the Buckeye Stadium he called home field for two seasons to receive his degree.

Chicago Bears QB (@ChicagoBears) and former Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields graduated today with his degree in consumer and family financial services #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/ObtjrwmfLL — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) May 7, 2023

The Bears celebrated the achievement on social media.

Fields, 24, joined Ohio State in 2019 after a single season as a backup at Georgia. He started two seasons as Ohio State's quarterback and led the Buckeyes to the CFP semifinals as a sophomore and the national championship game as a junior in 2020. He left Ohio State for the NFL after his junior season.

Justin Fields is a college graduate. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Bears rewarded the decision by selecting him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft. He took over the starting job as a rookie and started 15 games in his second season, completing 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added eight more touchdowns on the ground. His 1,143 rushing yards were the second-most all-time by a quarterback.

In the meantime, he kept working to finish his degree and was one of 191 student-athletes to graduate from Ohio State on Sunday.