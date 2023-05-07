Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State

Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has earned many accolades over his short time with the Bears. He’s earned Player of the Week awards and broken numerous NFL records. Now he’s added “college graduate” to the list.

Fields officially finished up at Ohio State on Sunday and graduated with a degree in consumer and family financial services. Fields left OSU after his junior year to go pro, but according to the university he continued his coursework through the Department of Athletics’ degree completion program.

Fields’ studies are still ongoing with the Bears. The team has continued to fine tune his footwork in an effort to improve his rhythm and timing, especially in the short passing game. Fields is also working to develop chemistry with his new No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears have already begun their offseason program at Halas Hall, but things will pick up in a couple of weeks when they begin OTAs on May 22.

