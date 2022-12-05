Bears QB Justin Fields felt like he was ‘moving kind of slow’ on 56-yard rushing TD

With Bears quarterback Justin Fields making his return to the lineup against the Packers, there were questions about whether he would be the same Justin Fields he was before his left shoulder injury.

Well, it didn’t Fields long to remind everyone why he’s one of the NFL’s most electrifying players after he broke free for a 56-yard rushing touchdown that left a trail of Packers in his wake.

Fields made history becoming the only quarterback to rush for three 50-yard touchdowns over an entire career. And Fields accomplished the feat in less than a month.

According to Next Gen Stats, Fields reached a top speed of 20.15 mph on his rushing touchdown. It was his eighth carry for over 20 mph this season. But if you asked Fields, he thinks he could’ve been faster.

“I feel like I was moving kind of slow, to be honest with you, but I felt good,” Fields said. “Great way to come back from a week off to get the game started. So it felt good.”

He thought he was moving slow?

“I just felt like I was moving slower than my top speed,” Fields said. “But I don’t know, I got to check the GPS on that and see how fast I was moving.”

When Fields was told he reached 20.15 mph on that run, his response was perfect.

“I like to hit 21, 21.5, or something like that,” Fields said, “so I got to do some extra sprints or something.”

